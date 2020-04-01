Tallgrass Energy LP[TGE] stock saw a move by -5.35% on Tuesday, touching 4.95 million. Based on the recent volume, Tallgrass Energy LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TGE shares recorded 272.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] stock could reach median target price of $22.45.

Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] stock additionally went up by 6.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -24.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TGE stock is set at -35.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -25.52% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TGE shares showcased -18.27% decrease. TGE saw 25.76 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.93 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tallgrass Energy LP [NYSE:TGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.46, with the high estimate being $22.50, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.39.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] sitting at 40.60% and its Gross Margin at 77.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.89. Its Return on Equity is 13.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 191.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 191.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.74 and P/E Ratio of 11.65. These metrics all suggest that Tallgrass Energy LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has 272.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.93 to 25.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 10.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.