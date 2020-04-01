Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] shares went higher by 5.35% from its previous closing of 155.01, now trading at the price of $163.30, also adding 8.29 points. Is TDOC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.62 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TDOC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 72.13M float and a -4.33% run over in the last seven days. TDOC share price has been hovering between 176.40 and 48.57 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TDOC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $155.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is sitting at 3.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Fundamental Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] sitting at -14.50% and its Gross Margin at 66.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -351.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.85. Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 186.30.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has 72.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.57 to 176.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 236.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 11.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.