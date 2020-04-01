The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] stock went down by -0.44% or -0.06 points down from its previous closing price of 13.66. The stock reached $13.60 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AES share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.42% in the period of the last 7 days.

AES had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.925, at one point touching $13.18. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -35.94%. The 52-week high currently stands at 21.23 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -24.11% after the recent low of 8.11.

The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The AES Corporation [AES] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.66.

Fundamental Analysis of The AES Corporation [AES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The AES Corporation [AES] sitting at 18.60% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.68. The AES Corporation [AES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.38 and P/E Ratio of 30.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The AES Corporation [AES] has 667.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.11 to 21.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 8.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The AES Corporation [AES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The AES Corporation [AES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.