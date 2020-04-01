The Gap Inc. [GPS] took an downward turn with a change of -12.93%, trading at the price of $6.13 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.17 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Gap Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 7.74M shares for that time period. GPS monthly volatility recorded 14.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.78%. PS value for GPS stocks is 0.17 with PB recorded at 0.79.

The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Gap Inc. [GPS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.13, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Gap Inc. [GPS] is sitting at 2.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.59.

Fundamental Analysis of The Gap Inc. [GPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Gap Inc. [GPS] sitting at 3.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.66 and P/E Ratio of 6.68. These metrics all suggest that The Gap Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] has 402.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.04 to 27.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 11.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Gap Inc. [GPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Gap Inc. [GPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.