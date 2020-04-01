The share price of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] inclined by $16.20, presently trading at $16.19. The company’s shares saw 39.21% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 11.63 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as IPG jumped by 9.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 16.76 compared to +1.42 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -25.70%, while additionally dropping -23.52% during the last 12 months. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.90. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.71% increase from the current trading price.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.91 and P/E Ratio of 9.69. These metrics all suggest that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has 424.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.63 to 25.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 10.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.