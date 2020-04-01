The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] dipped by -3.07% on the last trading session, reaching $73.84 price per share at the time. The Progressive Corporation represents 603.40M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 44.56B with the latest information.

The The Progressive Corporation traded at the price of $73.84 with 3.84 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PGR shares recorded 4.00M.

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Progressive Corporation [PGR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PGR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.84, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $75.00 and the median estimate amounting to $84.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] sitting at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21. The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.79 and P/E Ratio of 10.99. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has 603.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.18 to 84.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 5.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Progressive Corporation [PGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Progressive Corporation [PGR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.