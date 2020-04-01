The Southern Company [SO] took an downward turn with a change of -7.04%, trading at the price of $50.33 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.84 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Southern Company shares have an average trading volume of 6.30M shares for that time period. SO monthly volatility recorded 8.61%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.50%. PS value for SO stocks is 2.67 with PB recorded at 2.08.

The Southern Company [NYSE:SO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Southern Company [SO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Southern Company [SO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Southern Company [SO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Southern Company [SO] sitting at 36.10% and its Gross Margin at 88.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.10. These measurements indicate that The Southern Company [SO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.64. The Southern Company [SO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.61 and P/E Ratio of 11.20. These metrics all suggest that The Southern Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Southern Company [SO] has 1.06B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.96 to 71.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 8.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Southern Company [SO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Southern Company [SO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.