The Walt Disney Company[DIS] stock saw a move by -3.21% on Tuesday, touching 21.42 million. Based on the recent volume, The Walt Disney Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DIS shares recorded 1.97B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock additionally went down by -1.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -19.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DIS stock is set at -14.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DIS shares showcased -25.87% decrease. DIS saw 153.41 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 79.07 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Walt Disney Company [DIS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.53.

Fundamental Analysis of The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] sitting at 18.30% and its Gross Margin at 38.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.83. Its Return on Equity is 11.60%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that The Walt Disney Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.78 and P/E Ratio of 15.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has 1.97B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 190.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 8.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Walt Disney Company [DIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Walt Disney Company [DIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.