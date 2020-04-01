The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] dipped by -4.12% on the last trading session, reaching $18.13 price per share at the time. The Western Union Company represents 434.47M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.88B with the latest information.

The The Western Union Company traded at the price of $18.13 with 8.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WU shares recorded 8.33M.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Western Union Company [WU] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WU an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.13, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Western Union Company [WU] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 41.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.00. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 36.41. Its Return on Assets is 11.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 434.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.70 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 7.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.