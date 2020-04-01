TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] opened at $1.03 and closed at $1.06 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.12% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] had 1.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.96%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.90 during that period and TXMD managed to take a rebound to 5.04 in the last 52 weeks.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TXMD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.00, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 87.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.16. TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 71.32.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has 324.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 343.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 5.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 13.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.