Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] saw a change by -7.25% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $25.90. The company is holding 1.78B shares with keeping 1.46B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 88.88% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.00% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.88%, trading +89.68% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.78B shares valued at 15.78 million were bought and sold.

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is sitting at 4.66. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] sitting at -57.60% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.32. Its Return on Equity is -92.60%, and its Return on Assets is -28.50%. These metrics suggest that this Uber Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has 1.78B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.