UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] shares went lower by -0.76% from its previous closing of 251.28, now trading at the price of $249.38, also subtracting -1.9 points. Is UNH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.41 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UNH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 941.57M float and a 13.46% run over in the last seven days. UNH share price has been hovering between 306.71 and 187.72 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $249.38, with the high estimate being $366.00, the low estimate being $245.00 and the median estimate amounting to $337.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $251.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is sitting at 4.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at 8.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.08. Its Return on Equity is 25.50%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.38 and P/E Ratio of 17.41. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 999.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 249.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.72 to 306.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 8.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.