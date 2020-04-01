US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] took an downward turn with a change of -2.96%, trading at the price of $17.71 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while US Foods Holding Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 2.97M shares for that time period. USFD monthly volatility recorded 16.86%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.99%. PS value for USFD stocks is 0.16 with PB recorded at 1.04.

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give USFD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.71, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.25.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] sitting at 2.70% and its Gross Margin at 17.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.13. Its Return on Equity is 11.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates USFD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 127.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.09 and P/E Ratio of 10.10. These metrics all suggest that US Foods Holding Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has 231.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.32 to 43.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 112.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 11.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.