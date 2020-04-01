Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] dipped by -3.39% on the last trading session, reaching $1.71 price per share at the time. Vaxart Inc. represents 69.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 122.27M with the latest information.

The Vaxart Inc. traded at the price of $1.71 with 1.59 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VXRT shares recorded 11.37M.

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VXRT an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.43. Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has 69.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 122.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 3.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 572.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.59, which indicates that it is 11.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.