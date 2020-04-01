Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $7.23 after VG shares went up by 4.18% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.23, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.94.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] sitting at 0.60% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90. Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.30.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has 235.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.18 to 13.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 10.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] a Reliable Buy?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.