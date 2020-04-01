Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] stock went down by -3.70% or -1.39 points down from its previous closing price of 37.60. The stock reached $36.21 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VNO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 6.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

VNO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $37.55, at one point touching $35.24. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -47.27%. The 52-week high currently stands at 68.68 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -44.87% after the recent low of 27.64.

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VNO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.21, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 52.30%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79. Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.22 and P/E Ratio of 2.23. These metrics all suggest that Vornado Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has 187.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.64 to 68.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 10.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.