Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] opened at $114.31 and closed at $113.62 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.32% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $115.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] had 3.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.04%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.10%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 96.79 during that period and WMT managed to take a rebound to 128.08 in the last 52 weeks.

Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Walmart Inc. [WMT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $114.98, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $98.00 and the median estimate amounting to $130.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $113.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Walmart Inc. [WMT] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.19.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Walmart Inc. [WMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walmart Inc. [WMT] sitting at 3.90% and its Gross Margin at 24.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74. Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.00 and P/E Ratio of 22.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] has 2.84B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 322.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 96.79 to 128.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walmart Inc. [WMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walmart Inc. [WMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.