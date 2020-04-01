Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] dipped by -5.39% on the last trading session, reaching $0.81 price per share at the time. Washington Prime Group Inc. represents 199.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 160.71M with the latest information.

The Washington Prime Group Inc. traded at the price of $0.81 with 5.23 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WPG shares recorded 6.24M.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPG an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.81, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.85.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 64.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.34.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has 199.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 160.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 5.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 13.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] a Reliable Buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.