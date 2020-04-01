WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] took an downward turn with a change of -4.09%, trading at the price of $88.13 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.9 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while WEC Energy Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.05M shares for that time period. WEC monthly volatility recorded 10.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.75%. PS value for WEC stocks is 3.69 with PB recorded at 2.75.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WEC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $88.13, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $94.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.89.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 64.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.51. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.45 and P/E Ratio of 24.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has 315.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.01 to 109.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.24, which indicates that it is 7.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.