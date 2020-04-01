Wells Fargo & Company[WFC] stock saw a move by -7.84% on Tuesday, touching 16.53 million. Based on the recent volume, Wells Fargo & Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WFC shares recorded 4.17B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock could reach median target price of $47.00.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock additionally went down by -0.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -32.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WFC stock is set at -41.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -46.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WFC shares showcased -43.10% decrease. WFC saw 54.75 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.10 compared to high within the same period of time.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WFC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.46, with the high estimate being $57.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is sitting at 2.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.90.

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at 67.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.92. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 137.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.98 and P/E Ratio of 6.57. These metrics all suggest that Wells Fargo & Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 119.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 7.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.