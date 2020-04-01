Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] stock went up by 4.18% or 0.13 points up from its previous closing price of 3.11. The stock reached $3.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WES share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -22.12% in the period of the last 7 days.

WES had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.45, at one point touching $3.12. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -90.94%. The 52-week high currently stands at 35.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -89.80% after the recent low of 3.00.

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Western Midstream Partners LP [WES], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WES an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.24, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] sitting at 44.80% and its Gross Margin at 83.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.89. Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.04 and P/E Ratio of 2.07. These metrics all suggest that Western Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has 508.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.00 to 35.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 14.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.