Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $30.28 after APO shares went down by -9.61% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.23, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] sitting at 42.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.95 and P/E Ratio of 8.12. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has 446.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.46 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 12.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.