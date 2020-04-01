CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE: CBL] dipped by -4.67% on the last trading session, reaching $0.20 price per share at the time. CBL & Associates Properties Inc. represents 209.47M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 41.91M with the latest information.

The CBL & Associates Properties Inc. traded at the price of $0.20 with 4.67 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CBL shares recorded 2.22M.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE:CBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBL an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.20, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $0.35 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.94. Its Return on Equity is -18.40%, and its Return on Assets is -3.10%. These metrics suggest that this CBL & Associates Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 424.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 424.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.64.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has 209.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.20 to 1.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 23.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.61. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] a Reliable Buy?

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.