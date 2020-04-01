Novan Inc. [NOVN] took an downward turn with a change of -3.20%, trading at the price of $0.46 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.13 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Novan Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.63M shares for that time period. NOVN monthly volatility recorded 29.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.54%. PS value for NOVN stocks is 5.13.

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Novan Inc. [NOVN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOVN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novan Inc. [NOVN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novan Inc. [NOVN]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57.

Novan Inc. [NOVN] has 52.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 3.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 12.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novan Inc. [NOVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novan Inc. [NOVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.