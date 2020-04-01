Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ: ODP] opened at $1.59 and closed at $1.59 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ: ODP] had 9.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.74M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.79%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.23%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.23 during that period and ODP managed to take a rebound to 3.79 in the last 52 weeks.

Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ:ODP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Office Depot Inc. [ODP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ODP an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.59.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Office Depot Inc. [ODP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Office Depot Inc. [ODP] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29. Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.97 and P/E Ratio of 8.99. These metrics all suggest that Office Depot Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has 639.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 3.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.10, which indicates that it is 16.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Office Depot Inc. [ODP] a Reliable Buy?

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.