PG&E Corporation [PCG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $8.71 after PCG shares went down by -3.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to PG&E Corporation [PCG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PCG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.71, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PG&E Corporation [PCG] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PG&E Corporation [PCG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PG&E Corporation [PCG] sitting at -60.90% and its Gross Margin at 77.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90. PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.19.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] has 539.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.55 to 25.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 9.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PG&E Corporation [PCG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PG&E Corporation [PCG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.