Qumu Corporation [NASDAQ: QUMU] opened at $1.40 and closed at $1.66 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.83% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.53.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Qumu Corporation [NASDAQ: QUMU] had 3.1 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 110.03K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.14%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.25 during that period and QUMU managed to take a rebound to 4.78 in the last 52 weeks.

Qumu Corporation [NASDAQ:QUMU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Qumu Corporation [QUMU], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give QUMU an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.52, with the high estimate being $1.92, the low estimate being $1.92 and the median estimate amounting to $1.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Qumu Corporation [QUMU] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Qumu Corporation [QUMU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qumu Corporation [QUMU] sitting at -22.00% and its Gross Margin at 72.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63. Qumu Corporation [QUMU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.47.

Qumu Corporation [QUMU] has 13.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 4.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 9.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qumu Corporation [QUMU] a Reliable Buy?

Qumu Corporation [QUMU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.