Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] saw a change by -4.94% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.05. The company is holding 217.15M shares with keeping 53.69M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 103.62% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -66.93% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -66.75%, trading +55.96% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 217.15M shares valued at 3.69 million were bought and sold.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPCE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.04, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.00%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -24.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 998.18. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has 217.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.90 to 42.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.