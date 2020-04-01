Xerox Corporation[XRX] stock saw a move by 5.52% on Tuesday, touching 4.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Xerox Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XRX shares recorded 237.01M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Xerox Corporation [XRX] stock could reach median target price of $38.00.

Xerox Corporation [XRX] stock additionally went up by 8.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -43.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XRX stock is set at -42.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.67% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XRX shares showcased -36.68% decrease. XRX saw 39.47 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Xerox Corporation [NYSE:XRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Xerox Corporation [XRX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.94, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.95.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xerox Corporation [XRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xerox Corporation [XRX] sitting at 10.00% and its Gross Margin at 40.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Xerox Corporation [XRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.99. Its Return on Equity is 26.20%, and its Return on Assets is 9.00%. These metrics all suggest that Xerox Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xerox Corporation [XRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Xerox Corporation [XRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.45 and P/E Ratio of 6.11. These metrics all suggest that Xerox Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Xerox Corporation [XRX] has 237.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.01 to 39.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 12.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xerox Corporation [XRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xerox Corporation [XRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.