Zillow Group Inc. [Z] saw a change by -2.81% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $36.02. The company is holding 142.71M shares with keeping 136.58M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 79.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.98% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 142.71M shares valued at 4.02 million were bought and sold.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Zillow Group Inc. [Z], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give Z an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.02, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.06.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -75.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77. Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.80.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has 142.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.04 to 66.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. [Z], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.