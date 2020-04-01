The share price of Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] inclined by $27.52, presently trading at $26.76. The company’s shares saw 13.49% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 23.58 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ZION jumped by 6.27% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 28.25 compared to +1.58 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -35.21%, while additionally dropping -42.72% during the last 12 months. Zions Bancorporation National Association is said to have a 12-month price target set at $44.05. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.29% increase from the current trading price.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZION an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.76, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] sitting at 83.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.90. These measurements indicate that Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.39. Its Return on Equity is 11.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZION financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.30 and P/E Ratio of 6.40. These metrics all suggest that Zions Bancorporation National Association is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has 162.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.58 to 52.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 5.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.