Zscaler Inc. [ZS] took an upward turn with a change of 5.85%, trading at the price of $64.42 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.29 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Zscaler Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.85M shares for that time period. ZS monthly volatility recorded 9.60%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.12%. PS value for ZS stocks is 22.58 with PB recorded at 24.44.

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Zscaler Inc. [ZS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $64.36, with the high estimate being $89.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] sitting at -19.40% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.40. Its Return on Equity is -20.80%, and its Return on Assets is -10.40%. These metrics suggest that this Zscaler Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 851.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.26. Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 179.45.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has 133.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.00 to 89.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zscaler Inc. [ZS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zscaler Inc. [ZS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.