Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] dipped by -2.97% on the last trading session, reaching $76.57 price per share at the time. Abbott Laboratories represents 1.79B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 137.29B with the latest information.

The Abbott Laboratories traded at the price of $76.57 with 12.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ABT shares recorded 8.59M.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Abbott Laboratories [ABT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.57, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $79.00 and the median estimate amounting to $96.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.91.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] sitting at 14.00% and its Gross Margin at 58.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60. These measurements indicate that Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.30. Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.21 and P/E Ratio of 37.15. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has 1.79B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 137.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.61 to 92.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 5.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abbott Laboratories [ABT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abbott Laboratories [ABT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.