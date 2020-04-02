Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] shares went lower by -5.24% from its previous closing of 2.10, now trading at the price of $1.99, also subtracting -0.11 points. Is ABEO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABEO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 67.21M float and a -8.29% run over in the last seven days. ABEO share price has been hovering between 8.41 and 1.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABEO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.99, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Fundamental Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.35. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has 85.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 169.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.35 to 8.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 15.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.