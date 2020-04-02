AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] opened at $2.51 and closed at $2.30 a share within trading session on 04/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.67% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] had 1.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 956.34K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 45.13%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 39.23%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.00 during that period and MITT managed to take a rebound to 17.32 in the last 52 weeks.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MITT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.17, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] sitting at 52.20% and its Gross Margin at 40.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.70. These measurements indicate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.10 and P/E Ratio of 0.90. These metrics all suggest that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has 34.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 79.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 17.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 45.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.