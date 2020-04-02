The share price of AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] inclined by $0.51, presently trading at $0.57. The company’s shares saw 14.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.50 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AIKI fall by -10.94% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.8000 compared to -0.0700 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.92%, while additionally dropping -83.00% during the last 12 months. AIkido Pharma Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.43% increase from the current trading price.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.51.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.97. Its Return on Equity is -40.50%, and its Return on Assets is -37.40%. These metrics suggest that this AIkido Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 782.48. AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has 14.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 20.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.