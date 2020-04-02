Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $1907.70 after AMZN shares went down by -2.16% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMZN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1907.70, with the high estimate being $2788.00, the low estimate being $1850.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2404.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1949.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is sitting at 4.84. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.85.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.11. Its Return on Equity is 21.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Amazon.com Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.18 and P/E Ratio of 82.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has 512.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 977.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1626.03 to 2185.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 2.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] a Reliable Buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.