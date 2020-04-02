American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] saw a change by -6.76% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $74.57. The company is holding 485.34M shares with keeping 485.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 14.49% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -28.96% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 485.34M shares valued at 3.53 million were bought and sold.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NYSE:AEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AEP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.57, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $76.00 and the median estimate amounting to $99.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] sitting at 16.70% and its Gross Margin at 79.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30. These measurements indicate that American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.06. American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.60 and P/E Ratio of 19.22. These metrics all suggest that American Electric Power Company Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has 485.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.14 to 104.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 8.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.