American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] gained by 5.41% on the last trading session, reaching $218.17 price per share at the time. American Tower Corporation (REIT) represents 450.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 93.23B with the latest information.

The American Tower Corporation (REIT) traded at the price of $218.17 with 1.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMT shares recorded 2.42M.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [NYSE:AMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $218.17, with the high estimate being $315.00, the low estimate being $193.00 and the median estimate amounting to $260.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $206.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.90. These measurements indicate that American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.62. American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.28 and P/E Ratio of 51.54. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has 450.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 93.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 174.32 to 258.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 7.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.