Anaplan Inc.[PLAN] stock saw a move by -0.99% on Wednesday, touching 1.84 million. Based on the recent volume, Anaplan Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PLAN shares recorded 145.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] stock could reach median target price of $55.00.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] stock additionally went down by -16.50% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -34.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PLAN stock is set at -26.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by -45.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PLAN shares showcased -40.26% decrease. PLAN saw 63.71 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.10 compared to high within the same period of time.

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Anaplan Inc. [PLAN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.04, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] sitting at -50.20% and its Gross Margin at 73.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -50.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -33.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.15.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has 145.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.10 to 63.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] a Reliable Buy?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.