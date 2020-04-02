Apache Corporation [APA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $4.84 after APA shares went up by 20.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Apache Corporation [NYSE:APA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Apache Corporation [APA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.80, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apache Corporation [APA] is sitting at 3.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.72.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apache Corporation [APA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apache Corporation [APA] sitting at -42.30% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -56.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84. Apache Corporation [APA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.36.

Apache Corporation [APA] has 447.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.80 to 38.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.58, which indicates that it is 13.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apache Corporation [APA] a Reliable Buy?

Apache Corporation [APA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.