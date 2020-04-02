Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] took an downward turn with a change of -18.06%, trading at the price of $6.08 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.09 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.29M shares for that time period. ARI monthly volatility recorded 23.22%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 24.02%. PS value for ARI stocks is 2.02 with PB recorded at 0.36.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE:ARI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.08, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $17.50 and the median estimate amounting to $17.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] sitting at 55.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.60. These measurements indicate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.76 and P/E Ratio of 4.34. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has 162.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 986.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.12 to 19.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 24.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.