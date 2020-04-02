Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] opened at $2.44 and closed at $2.28 a share within trading session on 04/01/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.01% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.46.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] had 2.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.13M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 29.25%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 27.33%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.98 during that period and ASTC managed to take a rebound to 7.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ:ASTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Astrotech Corporation [ASTC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give ASTC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.44, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 6.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -251.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -224.90. Its Return on Equity is -440.90%, and its Return on Assets is -183.90%. These metrics suggest that this Astrotech Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 77.61. Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.33.

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has 6.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.98 to 7.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.53, which indicates that it is 29.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Astrotech Corporation [ASTC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.