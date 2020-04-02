Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] shares went lower by -10.81% from its previous closing of 156.10, now trading at the price of $139.22, also subtracting -16.88 points. Is ADSK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.17 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ADSK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 217.01M float and a -7.18% run over in the last seven days. ADSK share price has been hovering between 211.58 and 125.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Autodesk Inc. [ADSK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $139.22, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $207.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 90.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 65.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.76.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has 249.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.38 to 211.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 8.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.