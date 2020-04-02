Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] shares went lower by -18.54% from its previous closing of 8.09, now trading at the price of $6.59, also subtracting -1.5 points. Is AVYA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.71 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AVYA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 91.66M float and a -25.37% run over in the last seven days. AVYA share price has been hovering between 22.35 and 6.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AVYA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.59, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.09.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] sitting at -17.70% and its Gross Margin at 54.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.01. Its Return on Equity is -48.50%, and its Return on Assets is -10.10%. These metrics suggest that this Avaya Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 241.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 238.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.70.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has 94.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 623.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.13 to 22.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.