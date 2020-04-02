Baxter International Inc. [BAX] saw a change by -3.12% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $78.66. The company is holding 509.62M shares with keeping 503.25M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 13.84% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.20% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.20%, trading +13.84% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 509.62M shares valued at 3.02 million were bought and sold.

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Baxter International Inc. [BAX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BAX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $78.66, with the high estimate being $99.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $94.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 42.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.61. Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.63 and P/E Ratio of 39.53. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has 509.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.10 to 95.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 5.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Baxter International Inc. [BAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baxter International Inc. [BAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.