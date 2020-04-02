Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $33.08 after BERY shares went down by -1.87% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE:BERY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BERY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.08, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $56.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.71.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 18.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.02. Its Return on Equity is 22.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BERY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 702.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 695.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.41 and P/E Ratio of 12.23. These metrics all suggest that Berry Global Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] has 137.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.00 to 59.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.