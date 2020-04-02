Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ: BGFV] stock went down by -23.02% or -0.23 points down from its previous closing price of 0.98. The stock reached $0.75 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BGFV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.24% in the period of the last 7 days.

BGFV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.07, at one point touching $0.97. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -81.78%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.14 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -67.33% after the recent low of 0.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ:BGFV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BGFV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.76, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] sitting at 1.50% and its Gross Margin at 31.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.83 and P/E Ratio of 1.73. These metrics all suggest that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] has 22.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 4.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -11.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 10.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.91. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] a Reliable Buy?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.