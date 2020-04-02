Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] opened at $0.272 and closed at $0.27 a share within trading session on 04/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] had 4.11 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 23.25%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.21 during that period and BIOC managed to take a rebound to 2.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Biocept Inc. [BIOC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BIOC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.27, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biocept Inc. [BIOC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.32.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has 118.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.09, which indicates that it is 14.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biocept Inc. [BIOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biocept Inc. [BIOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.