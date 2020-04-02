BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] shares went lower by -5.25% from its previous closing of 2.00, now trading at the price of $1.89, also subtracting -0.11 points. Is BCRX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.5 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BCRX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 152.72M float and a -5.72% run over in the last seven days. BCRX share price has been hovering between 9.26 and 1.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BCRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.90, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.60%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has 160.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 304.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.38 to 9.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 8.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.